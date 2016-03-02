Monsanto slashes 2016 earnings forecast

March 2 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co, the world’s largest seed company, slashed its 2016 earnings forecast, citing a strong dollar and pricing pressure.

The company said on Wednesday it now expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.40-$5.10, compared with the $5.10-$5.60 it had forecast in December.

Monsanto said about 25-30 cents of the reduction in the earnings per share outlook was due to the impact of the stronger dollar. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)