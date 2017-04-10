FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses Westport's lawsuit against Monsanto over PCBs
April 10, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 4 months ago

Judge tosses Westport's lawsuit against Monsanto over PCBs

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Boston has thrown out a lawsuit by the Town of Westport, Massachusetts against Monsanto Co and two other companies seeking damages for chemical contamination at one of the town's middle schools.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said the town failed to show that defendants knew more than 40 years ago that polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs used in caulk for windows and doors at the school posed a danger to human health.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nyFGdS

