#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Monsanto reports quarterly loss, sets new share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co, one of the world’s largest seed and agrichemical companies, said on Wednesday that quarterly sales of its key products fell, leading to a bigger loss than the market expected and reflecting a tough commodity market that it expects to pinch results well into 2016.

Monsanto said it was pegging its earning-per-share outlook for the new fiscal year at $5.10 to $5.60, or $4.44 to $5.01 on an as-reported basis, well below many analysts’ expectations. But to shore up investor confidence, the company announced a new $3 billion accelerated share repurchase program.

Shares of Monsanto have fallen roughly 30 percent from a high set last February, and its growth strategy has under intense investor scrutiny after its attempted takeover of Swiss rival Syngenta AG failed. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
