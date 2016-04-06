FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto sales fall on lower seed prices, strong dollar
April 6, 2016

Monsanto sales fall on lower seed prices, strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co, the world’s largest seed company, reported a 12.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by steep discounting on its seeds and a stronger dollar.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.06 billion, or $2.41 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $1.43 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales of the company, which is known for its genetically engineered corn, soybeans and the Roundup herbicide, fell to $4.53 billion from $5.20 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

