Monsanto's quarterly sales fall 8.5 pct

June 29 (Reuters) - Seed company Monsanto Co, which rejected a $62 billion takeover offer from Germany's Bayer AG last month, reported a 8.5 percent fall in quarterly sales as demand declined due to low commodity prices.

The net income attributable to Monsanto fell to $717 million, or $1.63 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31 from $1.14 billion, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales of the company, known for its genetically engineered corn, soybean and the Roundup herbicide, slid to $4.19 billion from $4.58 billion.

Monsanto also said on Wednesday there was "no formal update on the Bayer proposal," but it had been in talks with Bayer's management and others over the last several weeks regarding "alternative strategic options." (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)