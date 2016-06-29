FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monsanto's quarterly sales fall 8.5 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Monsanto's quarterly sales fall 8.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Seed company Monsanto Co, which rejected a $62 billion takeover offer from Germany's Bayer AG last month, reported a 8.5 percent fall in quarterly sales as demand declined due to low commodity prices.

The net income attributable to Monsanto fell to $717 million, or $1.63 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31 from $1.14 billion, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales of the company, known for its genetically engineered corn, soybean and the Roundup herbicide, slid to $4.19 billion from $4.58 billion.

Monsanto also said on Wednesday there was "no formal update on the Bayer proposal," but it had been in talks with Bayer's management and others over the last several weeks regarding "alternative strategic options." (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.