3 months ago
Monsanto says lawsuit over Roundup preempted by federal law
May 19, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 months ago

Monsanto says lawsuit over Roundup preempted by federal law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A lawsuit by two environmental groups accusing Monsanto of deceiving consumers about the pesticide Roundup should be dismissed because it is preempted by federal law, the company's lawyers told a Washington D.C. federal court.

The Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) makes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency responsible for the accuracy of pesticide labeling, and courts have already held that the law precludes any state labeling requirements different from FIFRA's, Monsanto's lawyers said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q1rqHO

