FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monsanto expects to see low single-digit corn seed price increase in 2016
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Monsanto expects to see low single-digit corn seed price increase in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Monsanto expects to see corn seed prices increase by low single digits in local currencies for its corn seeds sold for the 2016 planting season, company president Brett Begemman said Tuesday.

The pricing increase will be similar to the increase the company rolled out for the 2015 planting season, Begemman told reporters at the company’s headquarters.

Monsanto has not yet issued pricing guidance for its soybean seeds for next year, Begemman said. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis, Missouri; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.