Monsanto sees Xtend soy on 15 mln acres in North America in 2017
May 18, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Monsanto sees Xtend soy on 15 mln acres in North America in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co expects farmers to plant its Xtend soybeans on more than 15 million acres in North America next year, the chief commercial officer said on Wednesday, as the seed maker waits for Europe to clear imports of the crop.

The company expects the EU to approve imports by late summer or early fall, the president said.

The world’s biggest grain traders are refusing to accept Xtend soybeans, which are being planted for the first time this year, because they lack EU approval.

Reporting by Tom Polansek and PJ Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese

