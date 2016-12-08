FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Washington state says it sues Monsanto over PCB damages, cleanup costs
December 8, 2016 / 10:23 PM / 8 months ago

Washington state says it sues Monsanto over PCB damages, cleanup costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday he had filed an environmental lawsuit against Monsanto Co seeking damages and cleanup costs associated with the company's production of PCBs.

Ferguson said in a statement that Monsanto produced the polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) "for decades while hiding what they knew about the toxic chemicals' harm to human health and the environment." The suit was filed in King County Superior Court. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)

