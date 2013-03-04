FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Monster Beverage says no link between caffeine and teen's death
#Market News
March 4, 2013

UPDATE 1-Monster Beverage says no link between caffeine and teen's death

March 4 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp, facing concerns over the safety of its energy drinks, said on Monday that it has found no evidence that the death of a 14-year-old girl last year was caused by her drinking two Monster Energy drinks.

After the family of the girl, Anais Fournier, sued Monster, the company hired a group of doctors to study whether drinking the Monster drinks contributed to her death.

After examining her records and autopsy report, Monster’s doctors said there was “no medical, scientific or factual evidence to support the Maryland Medical Examiner’s report of ‘caffeine toxicity,'” said Daniel Callahan, a lawyer for Monster.

