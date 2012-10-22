FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monster shares fall after lawsuit regarding girl's death
October 22, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Monster shares fall after lawsuit regarding girl's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp shares fell 10 percent on Monday after news that it is being sued by the family of a 14-year-old teenager who died after drinking two cans of its Monster Energy drink.

The family of teenager Anais Fournier filed a lawsuit on Friday against Monster for failing to warn about the product’s dangers.

According to the suit, filed in California Superior Court in Riverside, Fournier died Dec. 23, 2011 from “caffeine toxicity” after drinking two 24-ounce cans of Monster Energy on consecutive days.

A spokeswoman for Monster was not immediately available to comment.

Monster shares fell 10.2 percent, to $47.87 on the Nasdaq in afternoon trade following media reports about the lawsuit.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

