BRIEF-MediaNews opposes Randstad bid for jobs site Monster

AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* Newspaper company MediaNews repeats it opposes staffing company Randstad's $3.40 per share takeover bid for jobs site Monster Worldwide.
* MediaNews, which holds an 11.6 percent stake in Monster, urges other shareholders not to tender to Randstad's offer, which was first announced in August but launched last week.
* Randstad's offer values Monster at $429 million including debt.
* In an open letter, Media news says Monsters' own managers bought back stock at a price above $5 per share in December and snubbed buyers potentially willing to pay more than $4 per share in July shortly before agreeing to support Randstad's offer.
* MediaNews says that if successful, it will seek to appoint a new board at Monster, "turn around the business and maximize shareholder value".
Reporting by Toby Sterling