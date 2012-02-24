FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(Feb 23)-UPDATE 2-Monster Beverage says making profits in some European markets
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-(Feb 23)-UPDATE 2-Monster Beverage says making profits in some European markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.36

* Q4 sales $410 mln vs est $411 mln

* Shares up 2 pct after the bell

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to higher costs, but said it was turning in a profit in some European markets.

Some analysts had cast doubt about the company’s ability to replicate its U.S. success in Europe -- home to Red Bull, Monster’s biggest rival.

“In central and eastern Europe, there are certain countries in that region where we have reached a level of profitability already even though those are much newer markets,” a company executive said on a call with analysts.

Monster Beverage, earlier known as Hansen Natural, also said sales of its latest product, the tea-based energy drink Rehab, grew strongly in the fourth quarter.

It is now one of the company’s top selling energy drink products, Chief Executive Rodney Sacks said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $64.5 million, or 35 cents a share, from $49.1 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 29 percent to $410 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $411 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin rose to 52.3 percent, from 51.6 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company, which have doubled over the past year, were up 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $54.87 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

