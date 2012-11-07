Monster Beverage profit rises

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by a rise in demand for its energy drinks in the United States and Europe.

The company has recently been under scrutiny after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating reports of five deaths that may be related to Monster Beverage’s namesake drinks.

Net income rose to $86.1 million, or 47 cents per share, from $82.4 million or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales increased 14.2 percent to $541.9 million.