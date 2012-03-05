UPDATE 1-Monster names financial advisers

March 5 (Reuters) - Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide Inc said it retained Stone Key Partners LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch as financial advisers to help review strategic alternatives, sending its shares up about 10 percent after the bell.

Last week, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi told investors that the company was considering all “strategic alternatives.”

Iannuzzi had not specified what alternatives the company was considering. However, investors typically interpret discussions of “strategic alternatives” as an indication a company is considering selling all or part of itself.

Shares of Monster were up 75 cents, at $8.27 in aftermarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They had closed at $7.52 on Monday.