FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monster Worldwide profit rises; exploring sale of ChinaHR business
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Monster Worldwide profit rises; exploring sale of ChinaHR business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide Inc reported a higher quarterly profit from continuing operations and said it is pursuing a sale of its ChinaHR business, among other restructuring activities.

The restructuring is expected to reduce Monster’s operating expense by about $130 million on an annualized basis, the company said.

Net profit from continuing operations rose to $39.0 million, or 35 cents per share for the third quarter, from $18.5 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Monster earned 9 cents per share.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $221.7 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.