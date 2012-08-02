Monster Worldwide forecasts weak third quarter

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide Inc forecast weak third-quarter results citing weakness in Europe, and said its strategic alternatives process was proceeding as planned.

The parent of Monster.com expects to earn between 2 cents to 7 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with analysts’ expectation of 9 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects revenue to decline 6 to 12 percent and bookings to be flat to down 10 percent.

Monster on Thursday reported an adjusted second-quarter profit of 6 cents per share, which was in line with analysts’ estimates.