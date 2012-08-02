FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monster Worldwide forecasts weak third quarter
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 11:45 AM / in 5 years

Monster Worldwide forecasts weak third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Online recruitment firm Monster Worldwide Inc forecast weak third-quarter results citing weakness in Europe, and said its strategic alternatives process was proceeding as planned.

The parent of Monster.com expects to earn between 2 cents to 7 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with analysts’ expectation of 9 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects revenue to decline 6 to 12 percent and bookings to be flat to down 10 percent.

Monster on Thursday reported an adjusted second-quarter profit of 6 cents per share, which was in line with analysts’ estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.