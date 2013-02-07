FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monster Worldwide reports loss; exits Brazil, Mexico & Turkey
February 7, 2013

Monster Worldwide reports loss; exits Brazil, Mexico & Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Online recruitment company Monster Worldwide Inc, which is up for sale, reported a quarterly loss and said it had exited its businesses in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey.

Monster reported a net loss of $73 million, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $10.9 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.

Revenue dropped 10 percent to $211.2 million.

The parent of Monster.com retained Stone Key Partners and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March 2012 to review strategic alternatives including a sale of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
