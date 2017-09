March 10 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Montage Technology Group said it received a buyout offer from a Chinese state-owned company, valuing it at about $600 million.

Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd (PDSTI) offered to buy Shanghai-based Montage for $21.50 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 25.3 percent premium to Montage’s closing price on Friday on the Nasdaq.