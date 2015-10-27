FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal magistrate recommends Montana coal mine halt operations
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 27, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Federal magistrate recommends Montana coal mine halt operations

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

One of the nation’s largest coal mines faces a potential halt to part of its operation after a federal magistrate agreed with environmentalists that the U.S. government failed to provide adequate public notice or environmental review before approving an expansion.

Rather than immediately shut down operations at the Spring Creek Mine in Montana where 280 people work, U.S. Magistrate Judge Carolyn Ostby recommended in a written decision Friday that the federal government be given 180 days to fix its mistakes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RyZNg0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.