January 30, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Monte dei Paschi eyeing higher bad loan disposal goals-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is considering raising its goal of selling 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) in bad loans between 2015 and 2018, its chief executive said on Saturday.

Investors have grown nervous about the mountain of bad loans Italian banks have piled up during a three-year recession.

Monte dei Paschi has the largest proportion of bad loans in relation to total lending and sold 2 billion euros in bad loans last year as part of its drive to clean up its books.

“We have a plan to reduce bad loans and we’re are studying the possibility of strengthening these goals,” he said.

He added there were no contacts with rival UBI Banca over a possible merger, but said a deal deserved to be considered from an industrial standpoint.

$1 = 0.9233 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Crispian Balmer

