Monte dei Paschi CEO says he acted correctly after news of probe

MILAN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday he acted correctly and was confident the situation would rapidly be clarified, following news of a probe for alleged false accounting and market manipulation.

"It is with confidence in the judicial system and serenity about the correctness of our actions that I await the quick clarification of the situation," CEO Fabrizio Viola said in a statement.

"I cannot hide that it is emotionally difficult for me as well as for the bank, considering the enormous efforts of these past four years to restore the bank to health, to witness further negative effects from past events and other people's actions." (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)