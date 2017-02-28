FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Monte dei Paschi fails to close sale of bad loan platform to Cerved
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 6 months ago

Monte dei Paschi fails to close sale of bad loan platform to Cerved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it had failed to reach an accord to sell its 'Juliet' credit servicing platform to Cerved Information Solutions by a Feb. 28 deadline and their preliminary agreement had ceased to be valid.

Monte dei Paschi said Cerved was willing to extend the deadline to June 30 but the two parties are also exploring alternative options to cooperate over bad loan management.

Monte dei Paschi is negotiating a state bailout after it failed to raise 5 billion euros in capital which it needed to be able to offload its bad loan portfolio. The Tuscan bank has the largest proportion of bad loans compared to its capital among Italian banks. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.