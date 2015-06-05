FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian court to rule on Monte Paschi cash call on June 17
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2015 / 1:45 PM / in 2 years

Italian court to rule on Monte Paschi cash call on June 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 5 (Reuters) - An Italian regional court will make a decision on June 17 on a request to suspend Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s 3-billion-euro ($3.3 billion) rights issue, a court official said on Friday.

A consumer group has asked the court to halt Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s share sale, which started on May 25 and is due to end on June 12, because of uncertainty over the accounting treatment of a derivative trade.

The court had initially set the date for the hearing on July 1, the consumer group said on Thursday.

$1 = 0.9038 euros Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.