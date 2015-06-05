Italian court to rule on Monte Paschi cash call on June 17

ROME, June 5 (Reuters) - An Italian regional court will make a decision on June 17 on a request to suspend Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s 3-billion-euro ($3.3 billion) rights issue, a court official said on Friday.

A consumer group has asked the court to halt Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s share sale, which started on May 25 and is due to end on June 12, because of uncertainty over the accounting treatment of a derivative trade.

The court had initially set the date for the hearing on July 1, the consumer group said on Thursday.