Monte dei Paschi opens books for new Jan 2022 covered bond-lead
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Monte dei Paschi opens books for new Jan 2022 covered bond-lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has started collecting orders for a new covered bond due in January 2022, one of the lead managers for the issue told Reuters on Tuesday.

Yield guidance for the bond has been set at around 85 basis points over the equivalent mid-swap rate, the source said.

JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, UniCredit and MPS Capital Services are lead managers for the deal. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

