Monte Paschi foundation says has funds to buy into bank cash call
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi foundation says has funds to buy into bank cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which owns 2.5 percent of the Tuscan-based lender, has enough funds to buy into the bank’s cash call but will take a decision nearer to the launch of the rights issue, its chief Marcello Clarich told Reuters.

Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it would increase the amount of a planned rights issue to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from a previous 2.5 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8767 euros Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Francesca Landini

