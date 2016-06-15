Monte dei Paschi invites bids for stake in bad loan unit-sources

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena has invited bids from investors for a majority stake in a unit that will manage a gross 28 billion euros ($31 billion) in bad loans held by Italy’s third-biggest bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Monte dei Paschi, which has the highest proportion of problem loans over total lending among Italian banks, is aiming to sell at least 5.5 billion euros in bad loans by 2018 to bolster its balance sheet.

In an effort to improve bad loan management, the Tuscan bank in February said it would set up a dedicated unit and seek a partnership with a player specialising in the sector.

The bank has mandated Mediobanca to set up the unit and find a partner.

The sources said Monte dei Paschi had asked investors to bid for a stake of around 80 percent in the bad loan unit, confirming a press report in Wednesday’s Il Sole 24 Ore.

Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

One of the sources mentioned investment funds Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Cerberus, Fortress Group , KKR and Lone Star among investors that had received the letter asking for bids by mid-August.

None of the funds had any comment.

Italy’s bad loan market has attracted interest from large private equity firms, but transactions have failed to take off as buyers of such risky assets demand prices that are below book values, forcing lenders to book a loss in order to sell.

Analysts expect a partnership to facilitate Monte dei Paschi’s bad loan disposals over time without improving the bank’s risk profile in the short term, as the loans are expected to remain on its books.