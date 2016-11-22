FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 9 months ago

Monte dei Paschi reached quorum for shareholder meeting-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reached the quorum needed to validly call a shareholder meeting on Thursday to approve a vital 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) share issue, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The bank, which hired proxy adviser Morrow Sodali to gather proxy votes from shareholders, had no immediate comment.

Investors worried Monte dei Paschi may fail to gather shareholders representing at least 20 percent of its capital at Thursday's meeting as successive share issues in recent years have highly fragmented its shareholder base.

$1 = 0.9416 euros Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak

