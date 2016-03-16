Monte dei Paschi studying coupon payment in shares to Treasury

ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena is studying the technical details of using newly-issued shares to pay a coupon it still owes to Italy’s Treasury over bailout funds it repaid to the state last year, the bank’s chief executive said.

Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday the Italian state’s stake in Monte dei Paschi could rise to around 7 percent, making it the biggest shareholder in the beleaguered lender.

The Treasury currently owns around 4 percent of the Tuscan bank after receiving that stake as payment of interest on 4.1 billion euros ($4.55 billion) of crisis loans.

Asked about the possibility of again using new shares to pay interest to the state, Monte dei Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola said: “We’re studying the technical aspects.”

Under the loan agreement with the Treasury, Monte dei Paschi should pay the coupon in cash if it is making a profit.

The bank had a 2015 net profit of 390 million euros, its first profit in five years but this was due to a one-off accounting restatement of a derivative trade. Without it, the bank would have ended the year with a loss of 112 million euros. ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)