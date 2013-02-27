FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian consumer watchdog appeals to block Monte Paschi bailout
February 27, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Italian consumer watchdog appeals to block Monte Paschi bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian consumer watchdog group Codacons said on Wednesday it had appealed a court ruling in which the government was given the green light to lend 3.9 billion euros ($5.10 billion) to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Codacons is seeking to block the bailout, saying it wants Monte dei Paschi nationalised.

A hearing will be held on March 8 by the administrative appeals court in Rome, the consumer watchdog said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte. Writing by Steve Scherer.)

