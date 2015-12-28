FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi to sell 1 bln euro bad debt to vehicle linked to Deutsche Bank
December 28, 2015 / 6:47 AM / in 2 years

Monte Paschi to sell 1 bln euro bad debt to vehicle linked to Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank vehicle, Italy’s third-largest bank said on Monday.

With the disposal to a securitisation vehicle financed by affiliates of Deutsche, Monte dei Paschi will meet a target for this year of selling 2 billion euro of bad loans.

“The impact of this disposal on Monte dei Paschi’s profit and loss and capital ratios is negligible,” the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

