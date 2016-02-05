Monte dei Paschi looking to speed up bad loan disposals

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to accelerate sales of troubled loans and will partner with a player specialising in the sector to improve bad loan recoveries, Italy’s third-largest bank said on Friday.

Monte dei Paschi has the biggest share of bad loans as a proportion of total lending among large Italian banks. Bad debts weighing on Italian banks after a three year economic recession in the country have become the focus of investors’ concerns.

Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it was considering raising a current target to sell 5.5 billion euros of bad loans by 2018 if its capital strength allowed it.

Among initiatives to improve bad loan management, the bank said in a presentation slide it would set up an independent platform to make use of a recently approved government scheme to support disposals of bad debts.