FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi looking to speed up bad loan disposals
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Monte dei Paschi looking to speed up bad loan disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to accelerate sales of troubled loans and will partner with a player specialising in the sector to improve bad loan recoveries, Italy’s third-largest bank said on Friday.

Monte dei Paschi has the biggest share of bad loans as a proportion of total lending among large Italian banks. Bad debts weighing on Italian banks after a three year economic recession in the country have become the focus of investors’ concerns.

Monte dei Paschi said in a statement it was considering raising a current target to sell 5.5 billion euros of bad loans by 2018 if its capital strength allowed it.

Among initiatives to improve bad loan management, the bank said in a presentation slide it would set up an independent platform to make use of a recently approved government scheme to support disposals of bad debts.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.