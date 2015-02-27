FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 3 years ago

Monte dei Paschi says board member Martinez quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday that David Manuel Martinez had tendered his resignation as board member.

Martinez represented 4.5 percent-shareholder Fintech on the board of the Italian lender, which is due to launch a 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) capital increase later this year.

“Martinez believes the level of commitment required to actively participate in a constructive manner in the work conducted by the board is no longer sustainable in the light of his executive role at Fintech,” Monte dei Paschi said in a statement.

A spokesman for Fintech said the investment company would not sell its stake in the bank. A source close to the matter added that Fintech would continue to support Monte Paschi’s Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Silvia Ognibene and Danilo Masoni, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

