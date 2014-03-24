FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi readies for senior unsecured bond issue - sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 24, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi readies for senior unsecured bond issue - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s thid-biggest bank by branches, is preparing to launch a senior unsecured bond for at least 500 million euros ($690 million), three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The bank will decide the maturity of the bond later on Monday and may launch it as early as Tuesday, the sources said, adding it was likely to be a short or medium-term issue.

Monte dei Paschi has appointed Banca IMI, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, MPS Capital Services and Royal Bank of Scotland to manage the issue, they said.

The Tuscan bank, which is rated ‘BBB’ by Fitch Ratings and ‘B2’ by Moody‘s, last issued a senior unsecured bond in July 2012 offering to exchange it with outstanding subordinated notes.

That bond had a three-year maturity and carried a coupon of 7.25 percent. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.