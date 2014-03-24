UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi readies for senior unsecured bond issue - sources

(Adds details)

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s thid-biggest bank by branches, is preparing to launch a senior unsecured bond for at least 500 million euros ($690 million), three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The bank will decide the maturity of the bond later on Monday and may launch it as early as Tuesday, the sources said, adding it was likely to be a short or medium-term issue.

Monte dei Paschi has appointed Banca IMI, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, MPS Capital Services and Royal Bank of Scotland to manage the issue, they said.

The Tuscan bank, which is rated ‘BBB’ by Fitch Ratings and ‘B2’ by Moody‘s, last issued a senior unsecured bond in July 2012 offering to exchange it with outstanding subordinated notes.

That bond had a three-year maturity and carried a coupon of 7.25 percent. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Greg Mahlich)