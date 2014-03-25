FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi to raise 1 bln euros with 5-yr bond-sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Monte dei Paschi to raise 1 bln euros with 5-yr bond-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to raise 1 billion euros through the sale of a five-year senior unsecured bond that drew orders worth more than 3 billion euros, a source with direct knowledge of the deal and a market source said on Tuesday.

The bank has lowered the yield guidance on the bond to 275-280 basis points over the corresponding mid-swap rate from around 290 basis points initially, the sources said.

The books closed at 1100 GMT, one source said.

This is the first issue of senior unsecured debt since mid-2012 for Italy’s third-biggest bank by branches, which was rescued by the state in a 4.1 billion euro bailout. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Valentina Za,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.