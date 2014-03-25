FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi lowers yield guidance on senior unsecured bond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Orders for a five-year bond by Monte dei Paschi di Siena have reached 2.7 billion euros ($3.7 billion) and the Italian bank has lowered the indicative yield to around 280 basis points over the midswap rate, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The yield guidance for the senior unsecured bond the Italian bank started offering on Tuesday had initially been set at around 290 basis points.

“Orders have come from more than 200 accounts,” the source said.

This is the first issue of senior unsecured debt since mid-2012 for Italy’s third-biggest bank by branches, which was rescued by the state in a 4.1 billion euro bailout.

$1 = 0.7255 Euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Luca Trogni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
