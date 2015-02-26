FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi sees capital increase between end-May and June
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Monte dei Paschi sees capital increase between end-May and June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to carry out its planned 3 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase by the end of May and June, its CEO said on Thursday.

“The (capital) increase should take place between end-May and June,” Fabrizio Viola told a parliamentary haring.

Earlier in February, the troubled lender raised the size of the planned capital hike to 3 billion euros to meet capital targets set by the European Central Bank after reporting its fourth consecutive annual loss. ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.