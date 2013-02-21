Italy court rules Monte Paschi state loans can go ahead -source

ROME, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A Rome administrative court ruled on Thursday the state’s plan to lend 3.9 billion euros ($5.16 billion) to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena can go ahead, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The court rejected the attempt by the consumer rights’ association Codacons to have the loans blocked, said the source, adding that the court would make its decision public on Friday.

The Tuscan lender, the world’s oldest, was forced to request state aid last year after failing to meet tough capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

Codacons is likely to appeal the decision to a higher tribunal, known as the State Council.

($1 = 0.7563 euros).