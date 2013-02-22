FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy court rejects attempt to block Monte Paschi bailout
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 22, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 5 years

Italy court rejects attempt to block Monte Paschi bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 22 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Friday rejected a consumer watchdog attempt to block a government plan to lend 3.9 billion euros ($5.16 billion)to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

In a judicial ruling, the Rome region court rejected the bid by consumer rights’ association Codacons to have the loans blocked on grounds the bailout was harmful to Italy.

Codacons, which wants the world’s oldest bank to be nationalised, may appeal the decision to a higher tribunal.

Tuscan lender Monte Paschi was forced to request state aid last year after failing to meet tough capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Virginia Alimenti, Writing by Naomi O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.