MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has set at around 175 basis points over the relevant mid-swap rate the initial yield guidance on a seven-year covered bond, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

The bailed-out Italian lender raised 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in late March with a five-year senior unsecured bond. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)