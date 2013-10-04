EU Commission says awaiting final Monte Paschi plan

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Preliminary talks between the European Commission and the Italian authorities over a restructuring plan for Banca Monte dei Paschi are over, a spokesman for EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Friday.

The Commission is now waiting for Italy to file the final version of the plan, the spokesman said.

The European Union will examine the plan before giving a greenlight to the 4.1 billion euro State aid granted earlier this year to the troubled lender. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)