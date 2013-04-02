FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shares fall after 2012 results
April 2, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi shares fall after 2012 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third biggest lender, fell as much as 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the bank reported a wider-than-expected loss for 2012.

The stock shed 4 percent at 0.18 euros by 0703 GMT, the lowest level since August 2012. It was the biggest loser in Italy’s blue-chip FTSE MIB index.

The Tuscan bank said late on Thursday it had posted a 3.2 billion euro ($4.1 billion) loss last year due to higher loan loss charges and losses on risky derivatives trades carried out under its previous management.

Because of the Easter holiday, Tuesday was the first trading day for the shares since the results were published. In a document posted on its website late on Friday, the bank also said customers’ deposits had fallen by “a few billion euros” after a scandal over the derivatives trades erupted in late January. ($1 = 0.7784 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

