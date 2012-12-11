FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grilli says Monte Paschi loan terms may be passed with budget
December 11, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Grilli says Monte Paschi loan terms may be passed with budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday that the terms for 3.9 billion euros ($5.04 billion) in state loans to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may be passed with the 2013 budget.

Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday that he will step down immediately after the budget is passed, which is expected before Christmas.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-biggest lender, was forced to request state aid earlier this year to boost its capital base after failing to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte. Writing by Steve Scherer.)

