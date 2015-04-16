FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi told to close Nomura deal, could lose 1 bln euros-press
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi told to close Nomura deal, could lose 1 bln euros-press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi di Siena to close a loss-making derivatives trade with Nomura by end-July in a move that could generate a gross loss of 1 billion euros for the troubled Italian lender, Italian newspapers said on Thursday.

The reports cited a letter laying out the ECB requests and sent by Monte dei Paschi’s top management to Milan prosecutors investigating the 2009 derivatives contract, known as Alexandria.

The ECB said closing down the contract by July 26 was necessary to clean up Monte dei Paschi’s balance sheet, the papers said.

They said the ECB wanted Monte dei Paschi to close the contract even without an agreement with Nomura “unless a proven legal impediment” emerged linked to current judicial proceedings.

Monte dei Paschi and the ECB had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.