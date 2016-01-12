Italy says embattled banks have "important future" ahead

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that banks Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Carige have “an important future” ahead of them after their shares shed about a quarter of their value since the beginning of the year.

Consob banned short selling on Monte dei Paschi on Tuesday after sharp losses a day earlier. The two banks were the only two Italian lenders to have come up short on capital in a pan-European check-up done by the European Central Bank in 2014.

“These two important institutions have been in the process of reform for some time,” Renzi said during an interview with la Repubblica newspaper’s Web TV. “I imagine that Banca Carige and Monte dei Paschi have an important future ahead of them.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Crispian Balmer)