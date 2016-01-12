FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says embattled banks have "important future" ahead
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Italy says embattled banks have "important future" ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that banks Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Carige have “an important future” ahead of them after their shares shed about a quarter of their value since the beginning of the year.

Consob banned short selling on Monte dei Paschi on Tuesday after sharp losses a day earlier. The two banks were the only two Italian lenders to have come up short on capital in a pan-European check-up done by the European Central Bank in 2014.

“These two important institutions have been in the process of reform for some time,” Renzi said during an interview with la Repubblica newspaper’s Web TV. “I imagine that Banca Carige and Monte dei Paschi have an important future ahead of them.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.