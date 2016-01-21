FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi to bring forward FY results to Jan. 28 - source
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi to bring forward FY results to Jan. 28 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will bring forward the release of its 2015 results to Jan. 28 from Feb. 5, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The source did not give any further details.

Shares in the Italian bank rose 43 percent on Thursday after slumping 22 percent the day before on concerns over bad loans.

Analysts said earlier this week an early release of the bank’s results could reduce uncertainty over the lender’s accounts.

Reporting by Paola Arosio; editing by Paolo Biondi; writing by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.