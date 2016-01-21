Monte Paschi to bring forward FY results to Jan. 28 - source

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will bring forward the release of its 2015 results to Jan. 28 from Feb. 5, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The source did not give any further details.

Shares in the Italian bank rose 43 percent on Thursday after slumping 22 percent the day before on concerns over bad loans.

Analysts said earlier this week an early release of the bank’s results could reduce uncertainty over the lender’s accounts.