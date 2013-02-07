FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shares open up 4.5 pct, bank confirms derivatives loss
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Monte Paschi shares open up 4.5 pct, bank confirms derivatives loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Paschi shares opened up 4.5 pct on Thursday the day after the bank said derivatives losses were in line with expectations.

Italy’s third biggest lender said on Wednesday losses linked to three problematic derivative trades totalled 730 million euros ($988.3 million) as it sought to draw a line under a scandal over risky financial transactions.

The bank is holding a conference call with investors at 0830 GMT.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
