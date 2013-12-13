FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shareholder says contacts for stake sell are "difficult"
December 13, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi shareholder says contacts for stake sell are "difficult"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The main shareholder of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday that contacts with possible buyers of its stake in the struggling lender are “difficult”.

The not-for-profit Monte Paschi foundation, which owns a 33.5 percent stake in the bank, is in a dispute with Monte dei Paschi’s management over when to do a capital increase and wants more time to shed some of its shares before the cash call.

“There are contacts, but many are difficult because until the air clears it is hard to sit down at a table with a certain outlook,” Antonella Mansi, president of the foundation, told reporters.

