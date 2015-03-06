FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi leads Italian bank stocks higher on cooperative reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose more than 5 percent on Friday, helped by consolidation expectations for the sector.

A Milan-based trader said the stock was enjoying a rally among Italian banks on the back of a reform of ownership rules for local cooperative lenders which is expected to fuel consolidation.

By 1453 GMT, shares in Monte Paschi, which is due to launch a 3-billion-euro ($3.3-billion) cash call to fill a capital gap, were up 5 percent at 0.5935 euros. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

