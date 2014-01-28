Italy Treasury denies trying to accelerate Monte Paschi cap hike

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Italian economy ministry denied on Tuesday press reports that it was seeking to bring forward a 3-billion euro capital increase at the country’s third biggest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

A report in La Stampa newspaper said on Tuesday Italian authorities had urged the bank to carry out the capital increase in March, rather than wait until may as decided by a shareholder meeting.

“The timeframe for the capital increase has been decided by the meeting of the bank’s shareholder and is not under discussion,” a statement from the ministry said.

It said it hoped the top shareholder in the bank, which has forced the lender to delay the capital increase initially planned for January, would cut its stake and let in new partners who want to take part in the capital increase.